Sportsbooks give the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) a reasonable shot to end their four-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. For this matchup, the total has been set at 35 points.

The Chargers' betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Chiefs. Before the Chiefs take on the Chargers, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Kansas City Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3.5) 35 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3.5) 35.5 -180 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Kansas City is 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

Of 16 Kansas City games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Los Angeles has posted a 6-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers' ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 3-0.

Los Angeles games have hit the over on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.