The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) head into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Chargers surrender (24.1).

The Chiefs collect 356.5 yards per game, only 12.4 fewer than the 368.9 the Chargers allow.

This season Kansas City runs for 8.8 fewer yards per game (103.8) than Los Angeles allows (112.6).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 27 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (20).

Chiefs Away Performance

On the road, the Chiefs put up 21.9 points per game and concede 19.1. That's less than they score overall (22.4), and more than they allow (17.6).

The Chiefs' average yards gained in road games (347.1) is lower than their overall average (356.5). But their average yards conceded in away games (303.1) is higher than overall (285.8).

In road games, Kansas City accumulates 248 passing yards per game and gives up 201.9. That's less than it gains overall (252.7), and more than it allows (172.9).

The Chiefs accumulate 99.1 rushing yards per game in away games (4.7 less than their overall average), and give up 101.3 in away games (11.6 less than overall).

The Chiefs convert 47.1% of third downs away from home (three% higher than their overall average), and concede 38.6% in road games (1.5% higher than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas L 20-14 CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati W 25-17 CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - CBS

