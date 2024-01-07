According to our computer model, the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Los Angeles Chargers when they play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, January 7 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Offensively, the Chargers rank 20th in the NFL with 20.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in points allowed (368.9 points allowed per contest). The Chiefs have been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 17.6 points per game (third-best). On offense, they rank 12th by putting up 22.4 points per game.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (+3.5) Over (35) Chiefs 24, Chargers 19

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chiefs based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Kansas City has won nine games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.

Kansas City and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times this season.

The average total for Chiefs games is 46.5 points, 11.5 more than this game's over/under.

Chargers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chargers a 65.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles is 6-10-0 ATS this season.

The Chargers have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

So far this season, five of Los Angeles' 16 games have hit the over.

Chargers games average 45.5 total points per game this season, 10.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 20.9 24.1 22.8 24.4 19.0 23.8 Kansas City 22.4 17.6 22.8 16.4 21.9 19.1

