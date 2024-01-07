The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 35 in the contest.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's game between the Chargers and Chiefs? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Chiefs matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chiefs vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Chiefs have been winning after the first quarter in seven games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chargers have been winning six times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored six times, and tied two times in 16 games this season.

In 16 games this year, the Chargers have won the second quarter four times, lost 10 times, and been knotted up two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in five games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this season. It is allowing four points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging seven points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Chiefs have led after the first half in 10 games, have been behind after the first half in four games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

The Chargers have been winning after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (1-5 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (1-5), and they've tied in the second half in four games (3-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 9.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Chargers or the Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.