We have best bets recommendations as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) enter a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chargers vs. Chiefs? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chargers vs. Chiefs?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Chargers winning by 3.5, the model has the Chiefs taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (8.1 points). Take the Chiefs.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers a 64.9% chance to win.

The Chargers have compiled a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Chiefs will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Kansas City has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +154 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The Chargers or Chiefs? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (+3.5)



Kansas City (+3.5) The Chargers have put together a record of 5-10-1 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 2-0-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Chiefs have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35)



Over (35) Los Angeles and Kansas City combine to average 8.3 more points per game than the over/under of 35 set for this game.

The Chargers and the Chiefs have seen their opponents average a combined 6.7 more points per game than the over/under of 35 set in this game.

Chargers games have gone over the point total on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).

Out of the Chiefs' 16 games with a set total, five have hit the over (31.2%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.