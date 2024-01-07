Will Blake Bell Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Blake Bell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Bell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Bell's season stats include 23 yards on four receptions (5.8 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted seven times.
Blake Bell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Finger
- There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chiefs this week:
- Kadarius Toney (LP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Travis Kelce (LP/neck): 93 Rec; 984 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Bell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|23
|15
|1
|5.8
Bell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|3
|2
|12
|1
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|1
|1
|4
|0
