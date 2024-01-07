Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Big East Power Rankings
See how each Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Marquette
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Big East: +300
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 78-75 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: Butler
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Creighton
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big East: +450
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs Providence
Next Game
- Opponent: @ DePaul
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. UConn
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big East: +140
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: W 88-81 vs Butler
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Xavier
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Villanova
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big East: +500
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 81-71 vs St. John's
Next Game
- Opponent: DePaul
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +1000
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: W 81-71 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Opponent: Providence
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Xavier
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Big East: +10000
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 66-65 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Opponent: UConn
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Providence
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +8000
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: L 69-60 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. John's
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +1600
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: W 78-75 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgetown
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Butler
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Odds to Win Big East: +10000
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: L 88-81 vs UConn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marquette
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Georgetown
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-22
- Odds to Win Big East: +25000
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
- Last Game: W 68-65 vs DePaul
Next Game
- Opponent: Seton Hall
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. DePaul
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Odds to Win Big East: +50000
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: L 68-65 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Opponent: Creighton
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
