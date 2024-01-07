In the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN final on Sunday, Andrey Rublev takes on Emil Ruusuvuori.

Rublev is favored to seize the tournament championship over Ruusuvuori, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +275.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN

The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Emil Ruusuvuori -350 Odds to Win Match +275 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

By beating No. 183-ranked Juncheng Shang 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday, Rublev reached the finals.

Ruusuvuori advanced to the finals by taking down No. 43-ranked Sebastian Ofner 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday.

In his 80 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rublev has played an average of 26.5 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Rublev has played 25.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ruusuvuori is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has played 29 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

In three head-to-head meetings, Rublev has beaten Ruusuvuori two times. Ruusuvuori won their last meeting 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 on August 15, 2023 in the Western & Southern Open Round of 32.

Rublev and Ruusuvuori have matched up in nine total sets, with Rublev winning six of them and Ruusuvuori three.

Rublev has defeated Ruusuvuori in 55 of 98 total games between them, good for a 56.1% winning percentage.

In three matches between Rublev and Ruusuvuori, they have played 32.7 games and three sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.