Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bogosian stats and insights

  • In one of 25 games this season, Bogosian scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Bogosian has no points on the power play.
  • Bogosian averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 18:59 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.