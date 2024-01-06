The matchups in a Saturday college basketball slate that shouldn't be missed include the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Dayton Flyers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UD Arena
  • Location: Dayton, Ohio

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Cleveland State Vikings

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wolstein Center
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Fairfield Stags vs. Canisius Golden Griffins

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Koessler Athletic Center
  • Location: Buffalo, New York

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cam Henderson Center
  • Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Southern Miss Eagles vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Chartway Arena
  • Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Alcorn State Braves vs. Jackson State Tigers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Williams Assembly Center
  • Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cross Insurance Center
  • Location: Bangor, Maine

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center
  • Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

