The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4, on a four-game losing streak) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Saturday, January 6 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have compiled a 10-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota is 9-1 (winning 90.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 37 games this season.

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 109 (25th) Goals 122 (13th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 145 (30th) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (26th) 35 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (10th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-5-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Minnesota went over in four of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Wild's 3.0 average goals per game add up to 109 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Wild are ranked 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (118 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -9.

