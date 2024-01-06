Wild vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4, on a four-game losing streak) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Saturday, January 6 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-125)
|Blue Jackets (+105)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have compiled a 10-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota is 9-1 (winning 90.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.
- Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 37 games this season.
Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|109 (25th)
|Goals
|122 (13th)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|145 (30th)
|22 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (26th)
|35 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (10th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-5-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Minnesota went over in four of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Wild's 3.0 average goals per game add up to 109 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Wild are ranked 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (118 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -9.
