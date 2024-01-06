Wild vs. Blue Jackets January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pay attention to Kirill Kaprizov and Johnny Gaudreau in particular on Saturday, when the Minnesota Wild meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-130)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,BSN,BSWIX
Wild Players to Watch
- Kaprizov has been a key contributor for Minnesota this season, collecting 34 points in 34 games.
- Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 22 assists, equaling 28 points (0.9 per game).
- Joel Eriksson Ek's 25 points this season are via 15 goals and 10 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-8-2. He has conceded 50 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 432 saves with an .896% save percentage (49th in league).
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Gaudreau's seven goals and 18 assists in 40 matchups give him 25 points on the season.
- Zachary Werenski is a top contributor for Columbus, with 25 total points this season. In 34 contests, he has scored one goal and provided 24 assists.
- This season, Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 24.
- In the crease, Daniil Tarasov has an .895 save percentage (51st in the league), with 153 total saves, while allowing 18 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-2-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|3.05
|19th
|18th
|3.19
|Goals Allowed
|3.63
|30th
|21st
|30.1
|Shots
|29.2
|25th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|30th
|22nd
|18.03%
|Power Play %
|14.55%
|25th
|29th
|72.66%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.25%
|11th
