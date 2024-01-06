Pay attention to Kirill Kaprizov and Johnny Gaudreau in particular on Saturday, when the Minnesota Wild meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

Kaprizov has been a key contributor for Minnesota this season, collecting 34 points in 34 games.

Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 22 assists, equaling 28 points (0.9 per game).

Joel Eriksson Ek's 25 points this season are via 15 goals and 10 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-8-2. He has conceded 50 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 432 saves with an .896% save percentage (49th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Gaudreau's seven goals and 18 assists in 40 matchups give him 25 points on the season.

Zachary Werenski is a top contributor for Columbus, with 25 total points this season. In 34 contests, he has scored one goal and provided 24 assists.

This season, Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Daniil Tarasov has an .895 save percentage (51st in the league), with 153 total saves, while allowing 18 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-2-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 21st 30.1 Shots 29.2 25th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 22nd 18.03% Power Play % 14.55% 25th 29th 72.66% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.