Wild vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) on the road on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Wild are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 27 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (20.7%).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Wild vs Blue Jackets
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild are 16-17-4 overall and 5-4-9 in overtime games.
- In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-6-2 record (good for eight points).
- In the six games this season the Wild scored only one goal, they went 1-4-1 (three points).
- Minnesota has finished 2-5-1 in the eight games this season when it scored two goals (registering five points).
- The Wild have scored three or more goals in 22 games (13-7-2, 28 points).
- In the 13 games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 6-7-0.
- In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Wild went 6-11-2 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|3.05
|19th
|18th
|3.19
|Goals Allowed
|3.63
|30th
|21st
|30.1
|Shots
|29.2
|26th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|30th
|23rd
|18.03%
|Power Play %
|14.55%
|25th
|29th
|72.66%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.25%
|11th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.