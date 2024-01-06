The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) on the road on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.

The Wild are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 27 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (20.7%).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Wild 3.

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 16-17-4 overall and 5-4-9 in overtime games.

In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-6-2 record (good for eight points).

In the six games this season the Wild scored only one goal, they went 1-4-1 (three points).

Minnesota has finished 2-5-1 in the eight games this season when it scored two goals (registering five points).

The Wild have scored three or more goals in 22 games (13-7-2, 28 points).

In the 13 games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 6-7-0.

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Wild went 6-11-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 21st 30.1 Shots 29.2 26th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 23rd 18.03% Power Play % 14.55% 25th 29th 72.66% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 11th

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

