Having lost four in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Check out the Wild-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Wild Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) CBJ

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 15th in goals against, allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Wild rank 25th in the league with 109 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 37 15 10 25 8 17 49.3% Marco Rossi 37 11 12 23 13 15 42.3% Matthew Boldy 30 11 10 21 23 24 37.1%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.6 goals per game (145 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 122 goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players