Kirill Kaprizov Injury Status - Wild vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report January 6
Currently, the Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) have nine players on the injury report, including Kirill Kaprizov, for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kirill Kaprizov
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Marcus Foligno
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Filip Gustavsson
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vinni Lettieri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Boone Jenner
|C
|Out
|Jaw
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Clavicle Fracture
|Nick Blankenburg
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Zachary Werenski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sean Kuraly
|C
|Out
|Abdominal
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 109 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 122 goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.
- Columbus' total of 145 goals allowed (3.6 per game) ranks 30th in the league.
- They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-130)
|Blue Jackets (+110)
|6
