The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) look to continue a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Texas Longhorns (14-1) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns score 37.1 more points per game (90.8) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (53.7).

When it scores more than 53.7 points, Texas is 14-1.

West Virginia has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 90.8 points.

The 81.8 points per game the Mountaineers score are 25.9 more points than the Longhorns give up (55.9).

West Virginia is 12-0 when scoring more than 55.9 points.

Texas has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.8 points.

The Mountaineers shoot 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns allow defensively.

The Longhorns' 51.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.4 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

Texas Leaders

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Niagara W 103-52 WVU Coliseum 12/30/2023 @ Kansas W 85-60 Allen Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Cincinnati W 68-53 WVU Coliseum 1/6/2024 Texas - WVU Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

Texas Schedule