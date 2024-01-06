The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Villanova vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -4.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs St. John's Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Villanova has covered less often than St. John's this season, tallying an ATS record of 6-6-0, compared to the 8-6-0 mark of St. John's.

Villanova vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 5 41.7% 73.1 152.8 63.6 133.5 136.8 St. John's 9 64.3% 79.7 152.8 69.9 133.5 149.2

Additional Villanova vs St. John's Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record only 3.2 more points per game (73.1) than the Red Storm give up (69.9).

Villanova has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when putting up more than 69.9 points.

The Red Storm score an average of 79.7 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 63.6 the Wildcats give up.

St. John's is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 6-6-0 3-5 4-8-0 St. John's 8-6-0 2-0 8-6-0

Villanova vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova St. John's 10-4 Home Record 11-5 5-9 Away Record 3-8 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

