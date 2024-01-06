The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • In games Villanova shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank 23rd.
  • The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats record are only 3.2 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.9).
  • When Villanova puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 6-2.

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
  • St. John's is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank fourth.
  • The Red Storm's 79.7 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allow.
  • St. John's has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Villanova scores 71.0 points per game in home games, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road.
  • The Wildcats are ceding 59.8 points per game this season at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).
  • At home, Villanova is draining 0.7 more treys per game (10.5) than away from home (9.8). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Red Storm conceded 70.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 82.8.
  • St. John's sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.4%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier W 66-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/15/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena
1/2/2024 Butler W 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden
1/13/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

