Should you wager on Torey Krug to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

  • In one of 37 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Krug's shooting percentage is 1.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canucks 0 0 0 23:35 Home W 2-1
12/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:55 Away L 4-2
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 2 0 2 21:14 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 6-4

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

