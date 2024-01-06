The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 74th.

The Volunteers average 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).

Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

This season, Ole Miss has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 77th.

The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (64.3).

When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 77.8 points, it is 11-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tennessee performed better in home games last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in away games.

Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last year, allowing 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.

Tennessee drained 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% away from home.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.

At home, the Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.8.

Beyond the arc, Ole Miss drained fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.1%) than at home (30.8%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center 12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena 1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule