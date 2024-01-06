Hatayspor Antakya versus Caykur Rizespor is one of many strong options on today's Super Lig slate.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Super Lig today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya makes the trip to play Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+105)

Caykur Rizespor (+105) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+275)

Hatayspor Antakya (+275) Draw: (+235)

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor is on the road to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+110)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+110) Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+240)

Adana Demirspor (+240) Draw: (+250)

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor journeys to face MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+120)

Trabzonspor (+120) Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+225)

MKE Ankaragucu (+225) Draw: (+240)

Watch Samsunspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is on the road to play Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: Samsunspor (+115)

Samsunspor (+115) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250) Draw: (+230)

