The Weber State Wildcats versus the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles is one of nine games on the Saturday college basketball slate that has a Summit League team on the court.

Summit League Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Eastern Washington Eagles 5:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 5:15 PM ET Summit League Network Portland State Vikings at UMKC Kangaroos 8:00 PM ET Summit League Network Denver Pioneers at Northern Colorado Bears 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Omaha Mavericks at Idaho State Bengals 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Weber State Wildcats at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Sacramento State Hornets at Saint Thomas Tommies 8:00 PM ET FOX (Live stream on Fubo) South Dakota Coyotes at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

