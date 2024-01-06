Summit League Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Weber State Wildcats versus the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles is one of nine games on the Saturday college basketball slate that has a Summit League team on the court.
Summit League Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Dakota State Bison at Eastern Washington Eagles
|5:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Montana State Bobcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|5:15 PM ET
|Summit League Network
|Portland State Vikings at UMKC Kangaroos
|8:00 PM ET
|Summit League Network
|Denver Pioneers at Northern Colorado Bears
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Omaha Mavericks at Idaho State Bengals
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Weber State Wildcats at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
|8:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Sacramento State Hornets at Saint Thomas Tommies
|8:00 PM ET
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Dakota Coyotes at Montana Grizzlies
|9:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
