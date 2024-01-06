Saturday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 win for Mississippi State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The game has no line set.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Mississippi State is 6-5-0. A total of four out of the Gamecocks' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, South Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball while giving up 63.1 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential overall.

The 37.1 rebounds per game South Carolina averages rank 161st in college basketball, and are 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents record per contest.

South Carolina makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.9). It is shooting 34.8% from deep (123rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.9%.

The Gamecocks' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 75th in college basketball.

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball play).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.4 boards. It collects 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Mississippi State knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.9% from beyond the arc (255th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.3%.

Mississippi State forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (223rd in college basketball).

