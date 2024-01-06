If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska today, we've got the information below.

Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Morrill JrSr High School at Crawford High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
  • Location: Crawford, NE
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

