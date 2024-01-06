Scotts Bluff County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morrill JrSr High School at Crawford High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Crawford, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.