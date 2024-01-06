Two streaking squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won three in a row.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS
San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • San Diego State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aztecs sit at 115th.
  • The 77.4 points per game the Aztecs score are 9.3 more points than the Rebels allow (68.1).
  • When San Diego State scores more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.

UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
  • UNLV has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 179th.
  • The Rebels score an average of 77.5 points per game, 12 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • UNLV has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively San Diego State has played better in home games this season, averaging 77.7 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Aztecs have played better in home games this season, giving up 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 in road games.
  • When playing at home, San Diego State is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.3). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
  • The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
  • UNLV made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Hofstra W 74-56 Thomas & Mack Center
12/31/2023 Carroll (MT) W 87-51 Thomas & Mack Center
1/2/2024 Bethesda (CA) W 112-56 Thomas & Mack Center
1/6/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 New Mexico - Thomas & Mack Center
1/13/2024 Utah State - Thomas & Mack Center

