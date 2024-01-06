Can we expect Pavel Buchnevich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200

Buchnevich stats and insights

In nine of 35 games this season, Buchnevich has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 21:57 Home W 2-1 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:23 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 21:39 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 3 2 1 17:28 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:49 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:58 Home L 6-4

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

