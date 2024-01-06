The Omaha Mavericks (4-7) play the Montana Grizzlies (6-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Omaha vs. Montana Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Omaha Players to Watch

Grace Cave: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Deanay Watson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Carmen Gfeller: 12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Mack Konig: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

