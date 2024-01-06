The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will look to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena as just 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Idaho State -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Omaha has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

Omaha's games this year have had a 142-point total on average, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Omaha's ATS record is 7-4-0 this year.

Omaha has come away with two wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Mavericks have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Omaha has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho State 8 72.7% 69.1 142 69.5 138.6 135 Omaha 6 54.5% 72.9 142 69.1 138.6 145.2

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks' 72.9 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 69.5 the Bengals give up to opponents.

Omaha is 3-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho State 2-9-0 0-1 9-2-0 Omaha 7-4-0 4-2 5-6-0

Omaha vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits

Idaho State Omaha 3-2 Home Record 6-1 1-7 Away Record 1-6 0-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.4 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

