Omaha vs. Idaho State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (6-7) will play the Idaho State Bengals (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kiree Huie: 12.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Brayden Parker: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Omaha vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison
|Idaho State Rank
|Idaho State AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|306th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|72.2
|247th
|71st
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|137th
|308th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|34.4
|270th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|274th
|306th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|10.0
|344th
|280th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
