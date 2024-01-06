Saturday's game that pits the Montana Grizzlies (9-3) versus the Omaha Mavericks (4-10) at Baxter Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-66 in favor of Montana, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 96-82 loss to Eastern Washington in their last game on Wednesday.

Omaha vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 82, Omaha 66

Other Summit Predictions

Omaha Schedule Analysis

When the Mavericks beat the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners, who are ranked No. 315 in our computer rankings, on November 27 by a score of 87-79, it was their best win of the year thus far.

The Mavericks have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Omaha 2023-24 Best Wins

87-79 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 315) on November 27

68-63 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 347) on December 18

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Kennedi Grant: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Aaliyah Stanley: 13.6 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (26-for-50)

13.6 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (26-for-50) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Deanay Watson: 6.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks are being outscored by 7.5 points per game with a -104 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (65th in college basketball) and give up 82.9 per contest (354th in college basketball).

The Mavericks put up 79.6 points per game at home, compared to 71.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

Omaha is surrendering 81.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (84.7).

