2024 NCAA Bracketology: Omaha March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on Omaha to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Omaha ranks
|Record
|Summit League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-9
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|308
Omaha's best wins
On December 17, Omaha registered its best win of the season, an 88-80 victory over the Stetson Hatters, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 111) in the RPI rankings. Nick Davis, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Stetson, tallied 19 points, while Frankie Fidler was second on the squad with 19.
Next best wins
- 81-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on January 3
- 67-51 on the road over South Dakota (No. 314/RPI) on December 31
- 89-83 over William & Mary (No. 347/RPI) on November 16
Omaha's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-5
- The Mavericks have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Mavericks are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Omaha gets the 302nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Mavericks' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and five games versus teams with records above .500.
- In terms of Omaha's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Omaha's next game
- Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
