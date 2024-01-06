Can we count on Omaha to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Omaha's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Omaha ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 1-1 NR NR 308

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha's best wins

On December 17, Omaha registered its best win of the season, an 88-80 victory over the Stetson Hatters, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 111) in the RPI rankings. Nick Davis, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Stetson, tallied 19 points, while Frankie Fidler was second on the squad with 19.

Next best wins

81-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on January 3

67-51 on the road over South Dakota (No. 314/RPI) on December 31

89-83 over William & Mary (No. 347/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-5

The Mavericks have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Mavericks are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Omaha gets the 302nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Mavericks' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and five games versus teams with records above .500.

In terms of Omaha's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Omaha's next game

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Omaha Mavericks vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Summit League Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Omaha games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.