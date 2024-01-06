Omaha vs. Idaho State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will look to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Idaho State vs. Omaha matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Idaho State Moneyline
|Omaha Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Idaho State (-2.5)
|138.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Idaho State (-2.5)
|138.5
|-144
|+118
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Omaha vs. Idaho State Betting Trends
- Omaha has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season, the Mavericks have an ATS record of 4-2.
- Idaho State has covered three times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bengals and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 12 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.