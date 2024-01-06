The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will look to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Idaho State Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM Idaho State (-2.5) 138.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Idaho State (-2.5) 138.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Omaha vs. Idaho State Betting Trends

Omaha has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season, the Mavericks have an ATS record of 4-2.

Idaho State has covered three times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Bengals and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 12 times this season.

