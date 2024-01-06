The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Bengals have given up to their opponents (47.2%).
  • This season, Omaha has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 264th.
  • The Mavericks' 72.9 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 69.5 the Bengals allow.
  • Omaha is 7-2 when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Omaha scores 84.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.4.
  • At home the Mavericks are giving up 67 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they are on the road (68.7).
  • At home, Omaha makes 7.1 triples per game, 2.4 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.2%) than away (27.7%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Denver L 95-80 Baxter Arena
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota W 67-51 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Northern Arizona W 81-55 Baxter Arena
1/6/2024 @ Idaho State - Holt Arena
1/11/2024 North Dakota - Baxter Arena
1/13/2024 North Dakota State - Baxter Arena

