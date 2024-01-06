How to Watch Omaha vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Sacramento State vs St. Thomas (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Denver vs Northern Colorado (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Portland State vs UMKC (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
- South Dakota vs Montana (9:00 PM ET | January 6)
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Bengals have given up to their opponents (47.2%).
- This season, Omaha has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 264th.
- The Mavericks' 72.9 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 69.5 the Bengals allow.
- Omaha is 7-2 when it scores more than 69.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Omaha scores 84.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.4.
- At home the Mavericks are giving up 67 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they are on the road (68.7).
- At home, Omaha makes 7.1 triples per game, 2.4 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.2%) than away (27.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Denver
|L 95-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota
|W 67-51
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Northern Arizona
|W 81-55
|Baxter Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Holt Arena
|1/11/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|Baxter Arena
|1/13/2024
|North Dakota State
|-
|Baxter Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.