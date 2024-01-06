The Idaho State Bengals (4-10) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Bengals have given up to their opponents (47.2%).

This season, Omaha has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 264th.

The Mavericks' 72.9 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 69.5 the Bengals allow.

Omaha is 7-2 when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

At home, Omaha scores 84.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.4.

At home the Mavericks are giving up 67 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they are on the road (68.7).

At home, Omaha makes 7.1 triples per game, 2.4 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.2%) than away (27.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule