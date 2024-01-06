Saturday's contest between the Omaha Mavericks (8-8) and Idaho State Bengals (4-10) matching up at Holt Arena has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Omaha, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Omaha vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 71, Idaho State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Idaho State

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-1.5)

Omaha (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Idaho State has compiled a 2-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Omaha is 7-4-0. The Bengals are 9-2-0 and the Mavericks are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Idaho State has a 1-9 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over the last 10 contests. Omaha has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Other Summit League Predictions

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (231st in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Omaha averages 34.4 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball), compared to the 34.2 of its opponents.

Omaha knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

Omaha has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (61st in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (217th in college basketball).

