Ohio State vs. Indiana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|149.5
|-120
|+100
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State has put together a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.
- Indiana has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this year, eight out of the Hoosiers' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), Ohio State is 30th in the country. It is three spots below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.
- The Buckeyes' national championship odds have improved from +7000 at the start of the season to +6500, the 46th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +18000
- Indiana is 61st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+18000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 111th, a difference of 50 spots.
- The Hoosiers have experienced the fifth-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5500 at the start of the season to +18000.
- Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.6%.
