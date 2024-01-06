Will Nic Petan Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
Can we anticipate Nic Petan lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Petan stats and insights
- Petan is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
