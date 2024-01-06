Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Badgers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, who have won five in a row.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-6.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-6.5)
|144.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The Cornhuskers' national championship odds have jumped from +50000 at the start of the season to +20000, the second-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.