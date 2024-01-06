A pair of streaking squads square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Badgers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, who have won five in a row.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Nebraska has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Wisconsin has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The Cornhuskers' national championship odds have jumped from +50000 at the start of the season to +20000, the second-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

