A pair of streaking squads square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Badgers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, who have won five in a row.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-6.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-6.5) 144.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
  • Wisconsin has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Nebraska Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The Cornhuskers' national championship odds have jumped from +50000 at the start of the season to +20000, the second-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

