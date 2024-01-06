Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Badgers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, winners of five in a row.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska Stats Insights

This season, Nebraska has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 113th.

The Cornhuskers' 78.2 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 65.5 the Badgers allow.

Nebraska is 10-0 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.

At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.2.

Nebraska drained more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule