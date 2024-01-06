Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Badgers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, winners of five in a row.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • This season, Nebraska has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 113th.
  • The Cornhuskers' 78.2 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 65.5 the Badgers allow.
  • Nebraska is 10-0 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.
  • At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.2.
  • Nebraska drained more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 North Dakota W 83-75 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 South Carolina State W 91-62 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Indiana W 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
1/9/2024 Purdue - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/12/2024 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

