How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Badgers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, winners of five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- This season, Nebraska has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 113th.
- The Cornhuskers' 78.2 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 65.5 the Badgers allow.
- Nebraska is 10-0 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.
- At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.2.
- Nebraska drained more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|W 83-75
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 91-62
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Indiana
|W 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/9/2024
|Purdue
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.