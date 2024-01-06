Saturday's game that pits the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:15 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Venue: Kohl Center

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Nebraska 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-6.6)

Wisconsin (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Wisconsin has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Nebraska is 9-4-0. A total of six out of the Badgers' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Cornhuskers' games have gone over. Over the past 10 contests, Wisconsin has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Nebraska has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.2 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.8 per contest to rank 70th in college basketball.

Nebraska is 33rd in the country at 41 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 36.4 its opponents average.

Nebraska makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.2% from deep (205th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.2%.

Nebraska forces 11.6 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball).

