The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who have won five straight. The Badgers are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which tips at 2:15 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -6.5 144.5

Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska has played nine games this season that have had more than 144.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Nebraska's contests this season is 144.0, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Nebraska has a 9-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has covered less often than Nebraska this season, sporting an ATS record of 7-6-0, as opposed to the 9-4-0 mark of Nebraska.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 5 38.5% 74.8 153 65.5 131.3 136.3 Nebraska 9 69.2% 78.2 153 65.8 131.3 145.8

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Badgers had seven wins in 20 games against the spread last year in Big Ten play.

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 65.5 the Badgers give up to opponents.

Nebraska has put together an 8-2 ATS record and a 10-0 overall record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 7-6-0 3-3 6-7-0 Nebraska 9-4-0 0-0 8-5-0

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Nebraska 11-6 Home Record 11-4 6-6 Away Record 4-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

