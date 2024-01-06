2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nebraska Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Nebraska be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Nebraska ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|3-1
|NR
|NR
|43
Nebraska's best wins
Nebraska picked up its best win of the season on December 31, when it claimed an 87-81 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 10), according to the RPI. In the victory against Maryland, Alexis Markowski put up a team-high 13 points. Jessica Petrie came through with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 36/RPI) on December 2
- 80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 46/RPI) on December 9
- 75-61 over Lamar (No. 73/RPI) on November 23
- 69-57 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 87/RPI) on January 4
- 71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 103/RPI) on November 10
Nebraska's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 4-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Nebraska is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Cornhuskers have four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Nebraska faces the 37th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Glancing at the Cornhuskers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Nebraska has 14 games remaining this year, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.
Nebraska's next game
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
