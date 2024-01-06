When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Nebraska be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Nebraska ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-1 NR NR 43

Nebraska's best wins

Nebraska picked up its best win of the season on December 31, when it claimed an 87-81 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 10), according to the RPI. In the victory against Maryland, Alexis Markowski put up a team-high 13 points. Jessica Petrie came through with 11 points.

Next best wins

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 36/RPI) on December 2

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 46/RPI) on December 9

75-61 over Lamar (No. 73/RPI) on November 23

69-57 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 87/RPI) on January 4

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 103/RPI) on November 10

Nebraska's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 4-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Nebraska is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Cornhuskers have four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Nebraska faces the 37th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Cornhuskers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Nebraska has 14 games remaining this year, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

Nebraska's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

