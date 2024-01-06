Can we count on Nebraska to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How Nebraska ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-2 NR 39 49

Nebraska's best wins

Nebraska beat the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 36 in the RPI) in an 86-70 win on January 3 -- its signature win of the season. That signature win versus Indiana included a team-leading 20 points from Juwan Gary. Keisei Tominaga, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

89-79 at home over Duquesne (No. 43/RPI) on November 22

62-46 on the road over Kansas State (No. 68/RPI) on December 17

77-70 at home over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on December 10

85-72 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 139/RPI) on November 26

84-63 over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on November 18

Nebraska's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Nebraska is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cornhuskers are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Nebraska has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Cornhuskers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Nebraska gets the 139th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Cornhuskers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Nebraska's 16 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nebraska's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: Peacock

