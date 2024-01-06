2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nebraska March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we count on Nebraska to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000
How Nebraska ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-3
|2-2
|NR
|39
|49
Nebraska's best wins
Nebraska beat the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 36 in the RPI) in an 86-70 win on January 3 -- its signature win of the season. That signature win versus Indiana included a team-leading 20 points from Juwan Gary. Keisei Tominaga, with 15 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 89-79 at home over Duquesne (No. 43/RPI) on November 22
- 62-46 on the road over Kansas State (No. 68/RPI) on December 17
- 77-70 at home over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on December 10
- 85-72 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 139/RPI) on November 26
- 84-63 over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on November 18
Nebraska's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Nebraska is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cornhuskers are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
- Nebraska has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
- The Cornhuskers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Nebraska gets the 139th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Cornhuskers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of Nebraska's 16 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Nebraska's next game
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV Channel: Peacock
