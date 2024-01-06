Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to wager on Zuccarello's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:59 per game on the ice, is -3.

In six of 28 games this year, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zuccarello has a point in 20 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

In 18 of 28 games this season, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Zuccarello's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 60.6% chance of Zuccarello having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 28 Games 3 28 Points 2 6 Goals 1 22 Assists 1

