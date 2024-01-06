Marcus Johansson will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johansson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Marcus Johansson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson has averaged 16:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Johansson has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johansson has a point in 16 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Johansson has an assist in 15 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Johansson goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 37 Games 4 20 Points 3 4 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

