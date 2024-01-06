Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. There are prop bets for Hayes available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes' plus-minus rating this season, in 14:55 per game on the ice, is +1.

In seven of 37 games this year Hayes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hayes has a point in 13 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 37 games this year, Hayes has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hayes has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 37 Games 4 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.