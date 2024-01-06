Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Kevin Hayes going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hayes stats and insights
- In seven of 37 games this season, Hayes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Hayes' shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:57
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:07
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.