The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.

In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs rank 49th.

The Jayhawks score 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs allow.

Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 49.9% from the field, 11.6% higher than the 38.3% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, TCU has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow.

TCU is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

In home games, Kansas sunk 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, TCU put up 77.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged away (72.4).

The Horned Frogs gave up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.

At home, TCU sunk 5.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5). TCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.2%) than away (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center 1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena 1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule