The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: CBS
Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.
  • In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs rank 49th.
  • The Jayhawks score 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 49.9% from the field, 11.6% higher than the 38.3% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, TCU has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.3% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs rank 44th.
  • The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow.
  • TCU is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas put up 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Kansas sunk 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, TCU put up 77.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged away (72.4).
  • The Horned Frogs gave up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.
  • At home, TCU sunk 5.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5). TCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.2%) than away (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center
1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce W 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Schollmaier Arena
1/13/2024 Houston - Schollmaier Arena

