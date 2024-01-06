The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jakub Vrana find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Vrana has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Vrana has zero points on the power play.
  • Vrana's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:59 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 5-2
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

