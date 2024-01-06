In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jake Neighbours to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

In 10 of 37 games this season, Neighbours has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

On the power play, Neighbours has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canucks 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 2-1 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:17 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:25 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:42 Home L 6-4

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

