The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) will try to prolong a five-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at home on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

The Blues have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 31 goals while giving up 29 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in five goals (17.9% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes (-190) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 19-17-1 record this season and are 3-1-4 in matchups that have required overtime.

In the seven games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

Across the 10 games this season the Blues ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has eight points (4-5-0) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blues have earned 28 points in their 17 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in eight games and registered eight points with a record of 4-4-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-7-0 (18 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.86 26th 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 4th 33.3 Shots 30.5 17th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 4th 28.15% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 9th 82.68% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 19th

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

