Blues vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) will try to prolong a five-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at home on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.
The Blues have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 31 goals while giving up 29 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in five goals (17.9% conversion rate).
Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Blues vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 19-17-1 record this season and are 3-1-4 in matchups that have required overtime.
- In the seven games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
- Across the 10 games this season the Blues ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- St. Louis has eight points (4-5-0) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Blues have earned 28 points in their 17 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in eight games and registered eight points with a record of 4-4-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-7-0 (18 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|8th
|3.46
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|26th
|13th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|18th
|4th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.5
|17th
|1st
|25.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|24th
|4th
|28.15%
|Power Play %
|11.11%
|31st
|9th
|82.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.59%
|19th
Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
